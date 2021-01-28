'Finding 'Ohana's Kea Peahu Is More Than an Actress

Finding 'Ohana is about a young girl (played by Kea) who travels from New York to her family's original home in Hawaii in search of an elusive treasure. Kea, whose real life family has deep roots in Hawaiian culture, told CBR.com that she was grateful for the chance to portray someone with Hawaiian heritage and learn more about it herself.

"It's really rare for people from Hawaii to get to move and make these movies so I'm really grateful I could be one of those people," she said. "I'm really glad this movie puts Hawaii out there and I'm really glad people can see it and learn a few lessons when they watch."

Finding 'Ohana is available on Netflix starting on Jan. 29, 2021.