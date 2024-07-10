Home > Human Interest The Wife and Daughters of BBC Racing Commentator John Hunt Have Been Killed — Here's What We Know Police believe Kyle Clifford is responsible for the deaths of BBC racing commentator John Hunt's wife and daughters. By Jennifer Tisdale Jul. 10 2024, Published 2:53 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Carol Hunt

On the evening of July 10, 2024, BBC racing commentator John Hunt returned to his home in Bushey, which is just outside of London, to find his wife and two daughters severely injured.

He quickly called the police who arrived with an ambulance in tow, but all three women succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities zeroed in on a former private security guard and named him as a suspect. Who is Kyle Clifford? Here's what we know.



Who is Kyle Clifford? A massive manhunt was launched to find him.

Doorbell footage obtained by the Daily Mail shows Clifford walking away from the Bushey home the morning of the murders, carrying something wrapped in a sheet. Police believe it was a crossbow, which was used in the attack. A manhunt was launched to find Clifford, who authorities discovered was the ex-boyfriend of one of Hunt's daughters.

Clifford grew up in Enfield and like many suspected murderers, was described as a "pretty normal" and "nice guy" by a woman who grew up with him. She told Sky News that "we would always be at the same parties together and hanging around in Enfield. He never seemed odd or aggressive."

After an extensive search for Clifford, police found him hiding at the Lavender Hill Cemetery in Enfield. As of the time of this writing, he is being treated for injuries he sustained, per the BBC. Flowers and cards are already being placed at the Hunt home, with one card reading, "I wish none of this happened as real. I wish I could hug you all, tell you how much you meant to me..."



The wife and daughters of BBC racing radio commentator John Hunt were killed with a crossbow.

Hunt returned at around 7:00 p.m. to find his wife, 61-year-old Carol Hunt, and their two daughters, Hannah Hunt, 28, and Louise Hunt, 25, gravely injured. Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson said, "Sadly, despite our best efforts, the women died a short time later, at the scene," per Deadline. It was determined that the weapon used was a crossbow.