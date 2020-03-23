Laura Pieri From 'Endless' on Her New Song and How Real the Show Is (EXCLUSIVE)

Early in the season, she meets Dylan on a modeling shoot, and the two bond over their love for music. She then invites him out later that night, but before he arrives, Summer ends up at the same bar.

Laura gets to know both of them individually, but it's not until several episodes later that she connects that the two once dated.

When speaking with Distractify, Laura explained that everyone was aware during filming that both Summer and Dylan were in the same city.