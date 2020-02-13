We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
mya-married-1581615802469.jpg
Source: Instagram

Mya Secretly Tied the Knot in Seychelles, but Who Is Her New Husband?

By

Congratulations are in order for Mya Harrison! The 40-year-old singer, who managed to keep her wedding under wraps for an entire two months, exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Seychelles. And countless fans are pretty much floored.

When exactly did this happen and who was the mystery groom? Here's what we know about the secret wedding.

Who was Mya dating before she tied the knot?

The "Case of the Ex" singer has been romantically linked to several people, including Jay-Z, DeSean Jackson, and Larry Johnson. However, she hasn't been in a public romantic relationship for several years. When she appeared on Hot 97's Ebro In The Morning in March of 2018, she confirmed that she once dated two fellow artists in the industry, but she kept both relationships private. 