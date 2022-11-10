Who Is Norton Knatchbull in Netflix's 'The Crown' Season 5? He's a Royal Relative

Per Entertainment Tonight, The Crown recasts main characters every two seasons, making Season 5 a cornucopia of new faces. And while it's exciting to see a fresh cast take on the roles of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Princess Diana, among others, we have our eyes on a new character.

Season 5, Episode 1, titled "Queen Victoria Syndrome," introduces us to Norton Knatchbull. He and his wife, along with their daughter, Leonora, accompany Charles and Diana on their "second honeymoon" in Italy. Who is the mysterious bloke?