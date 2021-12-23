'Vanguard's' Polina Petrova Is Based on Lady Death

Fans of the Call of Duty franchise received yet another installment with the release of Vanguard in November, taking the games back to World War II. This time, players are exploring the war through the lens of four different military members from four different countries.

Polina Petrova is one of those characters, giving players the perspective of the war from the Soviet army. But who is Polina Petrova based on? Does her character have roots in the war?