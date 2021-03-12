Prop Hunt Was Temporarily Removed From 'Cold War,' but It'll Be Back

One of the draws to first-person shooter games like the Call of Duty franchise is the multitude of play mode options available to players. Whether you're a longtime fan and own the most recent titles, like Black Ops: Cold War or Modern Warfare, or you're just a fan of the free Warzone option, there are plenty of options to immerse yourself in this shooter.

Players of Cold War recently logged on to find longtime favorite mode Prop Hunt removed from the play options. What happened to it, and will it be returning?

What is Prop Hunt mode?

There are a variety of different ways to play Call of Duty with your friends (or just random people on the internet). Prop Hunt is a camouflage hide-and-seek playing mode where two teams compete against each other. All of the members of one team become various "props" placed around the map, hiding as objects in an effort to evade being shot by the other team, the "hunters."

This mode has been featured in many of the recent Call of Duty titles, including Black Ops 3, World War II, and Modern Warfare. Players on the prop team transform into a variety of average objects, like a cardboard box, bicycle, trash can, and more. Since they don't have weapons, these players also have the option to shapeshift into a new form when the hunters aren't around, set up decoys, and find new hiding spots.

If you're a hunter, your goal is to shoot the props around the map until you find all of the hidden players. The props also give off short whistling noises, indicating your distance from the closest prop team member. The prop team receives points depending on how long they've remained hidden, and a winner is selected when all of the props have been found or the time ends. The first team to win three out of four rounds wins, or a tie can be called.

Black Ops Cold War March 11 playlist update:



-- [NEW] St. Patrick’s Stockpile

-- 3v3 Face Off

-- Gunfight Blueprints



NOTE: Prop Hunt has been removed and will return soon with two new maps added (Satellite & Miami Strike). pic.twitter.com/2E9nBfsTrt — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) March 11, 2021