We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
reice1-1581615788019.jpg
Source: Instagram

Reice Hodges aka Miss Reice Accused TikTok of Censoring Videos About Her Trans Experience

By

Though many people have found success and a creative outlet through the short video sharing app TikTok, there are some who are critical over how the app censors certain topics. Because the app is so popular among teens and other Gen Zers, there has been strong backlash over what should be allowed on TikTok

Who is Reice Hodges on TikTok? The trans activist posts TikTok content on her Miss Reice page, but she's accusing the app of censoring her videos by removing them. She claims that her content about bullying and her experience of being trans was unjustly removed from the app without any explanation. 