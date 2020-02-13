Reice Hodges aka Miss Reice Accused TikTok of Censoring Videos About Her Trans Experience

The 35-year-old content creator has nearly 50,000 followers and more than 1 million likes on her Miss Reice TikTok page. Her videos include duets, avant garde makeup looks, and her experiences with being trans.

Reice claimed in an interview with the BBC that some of her videos were taken down by TikTok. She said that these videos included ones when she spoke about getting bullied, preaching that trans women are beautiful, and telling stories about her experience as a trans woman.