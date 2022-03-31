Someone Who Knows 'How to Get Away With Murder' Is Headed for 'Grey's Anatomy'

If there's one thing Grey's Anatomy loves to do, it's introduce a mysterious sibling into the mix. Usually it's just Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) on the receiving end of a sister we previously knew nothing about. First it was Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh), who sadly passed away, then it was Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) who's currently going strong on the show.

But this time, someone new is getting an unexpected visit from a brother. Who is Rome Flynn on Grey's Anatomy? Oh brother, let's get into it.