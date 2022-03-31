Someone Who Knows 'How to Get Away With Murder' Is Headed for 'Grey's Anatomy'By Jennifer Tisdale
Mar. 31 2022, Published 7:49 p.m. ET
If there's one thing Grey's Anatomy loves to do, it's introduce a mysterious sibling into the mix. Usually it's just Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) on the receiving end of a sister we previously knew nothing about. First it was Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh), who sadly passed away, then it was Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) who's currently going strong on the show.
But this time, someone new is getting an unexpected visit from a brother. Who is Rome Flynn on Grey's Anatomy? Oh brother, let's get into it.
Who is Rome Flynn on 'Grey's Anatomy'?
Before we dive into his family affairs on Grey's, let's get to know Rome Flynn first. His arrival is a bit of a lateral move as he was recently seen on How to Get Away With Murder playing Gabriel Maddox. Gabriel was quite the complicated character, who we discover was the son of the series' most notable antagonist, Sam Keating (Tom Verica).
Gabriel also murdered his mother's ex-boyfriend by intentionally providing him with drugs that would inevitably lead to an overdose. This has us thinking: Does Rome favor devious and deadly characters?
Maybe not, because while it should be illegal to speak of Christmas outside of December; we feel compelled to remind everyone that we included Rome in our Handsome Men of Hallmark Movies roundup. That's right, Rome was in the 2019 Hallmark holiday movie A Christmas Duet.
In it he plays Jesse Collins, who was one half of a music duo who are finding a way back to each other as more than just singing partners. It turns out Rome can really sing. Could another musical episode of Grey's Anatomy be in our future?
Rome can also play it super chill as a superhero in Netflix's Raising Dion. The show centers around a group of people who develop powers after living through an otherworldly experience in Iceland while seeing the Aurora Borealis. Rome, who plays Tevin Wakefield, is one of those individuals who eventually becomes part of an organization helping those people to harness their powers.
The titular Dion actually inherited his powers from his father, who passed away. Rome's character ends up falling for Dion's mom, but things are of course complicated. Could they be as complicated as portraying Wendell Ndugu on Grey's? Let's find out.
Who is Wendell Ndugu on 'Grey's Anatomy'?
Rome is playing the never-before-mentioned Wendell Ndugu, brother to Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) who's married to Maggie on the show. Looks like he's technically Meredith's brother! She's just lousy with unknown relatives. According to TV Insider, Wendell is a "typical younger sibling with a mischievous sense of humor," who is "hoping to impress Winston with his new sales rep role at a medical technology company."
Normally we find out about a secret sibling because they were the product of an illicit affair (Maggie), or is the new daughter of the father who abandoned his family (Lexie). It would appear that Wendell is just Winston's brother, which is strange because we have yet to hear about him. In fact, he wasn't even at Maggie and Winston's wedding. That tells us that Winston is probably keeping some sort of secret from Maggie. Thankfully this is a recurring role for Rome, so we'll have plenty of time to find out what he might be hiding.
