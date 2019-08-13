YouTube's "The ACE Family" Just Built Their Dream Home Out of Two Existing Mansions

Even if you don't spend any time on YouTube, you may have heard of popular influencers like David Dobrik, Jeffree Star, and James Charles because they’ve all launched various projects outside of their channels on the video-sharing site. But none of those internet celebs have as many subscribers as The ACE Family. Who is The ACE Family?

The clan’s brand name comes from its members’ first initials: dad Austin McBroom, mom Catherine Paiz, and daughter Elle (baby Alaïa came later). The couple started posting videos about their day-to-day lives just a few months before their first child was born in 2016. They now have over 17.3 million followers on the platform.

Despite their crazy success as content creators, Catherine admitted that the pair doesn’t view themselves as famous. "It's crazy how fast we grew… I wouldn't say we're celebs, but… I mean, yeah, the fans see us like that."

The attractive duo, who welcomed second daughter Alaïa in October 2018, document everything, from fun times as a family of four to pranks the young parents pull on each other. Their collection of videos has racked up nearly 3 billion views and Catherine told Power 106 Los Angeles that they’re never stressed about filming new ones. "It's not pressure because it comes so natural to us," she explained. "It's work, but it's not really work because we're being ourselves."

How did The ACE Family get rich? A majority of the couple’s income comes from their YouTube videos. Various reports estimate that Austin’s net worth is around $5 million thanks, in part, to his days as a college basketball player, which made him a social media star at a young age.

Catherine’s net worth is thought to be much lower at $750,000 despite having 600,000 more followers than Austin on Instagram. There may be conflicting numbers floating around the internet in regards to their salaries, but the influencers are definitely not strapped for cash.

In fact, some publications state that the pair’s combined net worth could be closer to $13 million, which would explain how they were able to purchase a property for $10 million in Los Angeles. Catherine and Austin told fans back in March that they were merging two recently built mansions into one giant home.

A few fans immediately criticized the size of the new pad. "Just so you guys know, I feel like a lot of people are always like, 'Oh, why do they need such a big house,' but to be honest with you, we have so many people that stay with us all the time," Catherine told haters.

"We do also plan on expanding our family, our family is going to get a lot bigger. This house is definitely needed for what we plan on doing with our career, what we plan on doing with our lives," she added. "This is our sanctuary, this is our empire. This is where we are going to be for 15, 20 years."