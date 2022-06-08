Becoming a Chaser on 'The Chase' Is a Crowning Achievement — Let's Meet The Queen

Losing Mark Labbett, aka The Beast, as a Chaser on The Chase was a real tough blow for fans. He was an unstoppable force, both in mind and body. Plus, he was super old school, having begun on the original British version in 2009. Thankfully he is still chasin' on the Australian show, and we now have new chasers over in the United States. Per usual, they're coming in hot with some great nicknames.

Who is Victoria Groce, or should we say The Queen, on The Chase? And can she be dethroned?