Who Are the Season 3 Chasers on ABC's Game Show 'The Chase'? They're Out for Blood

It's a new season, which means there are new trivia deities to defeat. Alongside returning Chasers Brad “The Buzzsaw” Rutter and James "The High Roller" Holzhauer — both of whom are historic Jeopardy! champions — Season 3 includes three new Chasers: Victoria "The Queen" Groce, Brandon "The Lightning Bolt" Blackwell, and Buzzy "The Stunner" Cohen.

"The hard quiz questions are fine, but the 'name something interesting about you' [question] — I'm like 'can you give me about 10 to 30 hours?'" Brandon Blackwell joked in an interview with ABC.