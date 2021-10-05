The Serial Killer on ‘NCIS’ Has Finally Been Revealed — and What a Twist!

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of NCIS.

If there’s one TV show that always keeps its viewers on their toes, it’s NCIS. The show has been on the air since 2003 and always finds the most interesting storylines.

In Season 19, the show has fans wondering who the serial killer that the team is trying desperately to discover is. We knew it was only a matter of time — and it’s finally been revealed.