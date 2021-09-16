Robert Langdon Faces off Against a Formidable Foe in 'The Lost Symbol'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Lost Symbol by Dan Brown, and for the TV show adaptation of the same name.

Dan Brown's 2009 best-selling novel, The Lost Symbol, is the latest fictional work to be adapted for TV. More than a decade after it was first published, and several years after Sony Pictures canceled a film plan (which would have featured Tom Hanks in the leading role), the third installment in the Robert Langdon series is seeing the light of day on Peacock.