Travis Was an Important Part of the Mystery on 'Roswell, New Mexico'

According to David’s IMDb, Travis appears in just one episode . That’s how some of David’s roles work, though. He is hot off being a longtime regular cast member on IZombie and a one-off episode of The Magicians, so it makes sense if he would prefer to stick to guest starring roles rather than dive back into a commitment. The fact that he is back on the CW bodes well for his potential future with other CW shows, however, because fans would likely welcome him back to the network with open arms.

Regardless of how much Travis will be featured on Roswell, New Mexico, David brings a little something special to the double role. And even if he didn't totally solve the mystery of what happened to Maria’s mom, he did help her get one step closer.

