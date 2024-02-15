Who Exactly is Uncle Mark on ‘Married to Real Estate’? Go Behind-The-Scenes

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, hosts of HGTV’s Married to Real Estate, aren’t afraid to mix business with family. Their hit series, now in its third season, follows the married couple as they attempt to successfully land their clients in their dream neighborhoods in Atlanta, Ga. Both of their professional backgrounds mesh perfectly together: Egypt is a real estate broker and designer while Mike is an expert builder.

Since they give viewers a glimpse of their personal lives, viewers have also gotten to know Uncle Mark (Mark Draper) on their screens. But who exactly is Uncle Mark on Married to Real Estate? Keep reading for the inside scoop.

Who is Uncle Mark on ‘Married to Real Estate’?

Uncle Mark has become an integral part of Married to Real Estate — and it's not just because of his charming personality. It’s also due to his extensive knowledge of real estate and construction. This helps back up any advice he provides to the family.

Uncle Mark has been a licensed realtor for nearly a decade, specializing in residential areas throughout Cobb, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties. He currently works for Indigo Road Realty, which is a real estate company owned by none other than Egypt herself.

In addition to selling real estate, he credits a lot of his success to his extensive background in flipping homes. This certainly comes in handy when Mike and Egypt need someone to get their hands dirty on Married to Real Estate. According to his profile on Indigo Road Realty, he “has also purchased, renovated, rented, and sold his own properties as an investor.”

Uncle Mark and Mike own a renovation company together.

Uncle Mark sure knows how to stay busy. In addition to working at Egypt’s real estate company, he co-owns Jackson Draper Renovations with Mike. According to the company's website, they have over “18 years of residential contracting experience” to “provide customized renovation services and construction solutions" to their clients. Their company is based out of Acworth, but some of the areas they serve include Atlanta, Dallas, and Woodstock.

Mike thanks Uncle Mark for keeping him and Egypt grounded amidst the show’s success.

HGTV has seen a lot of power couples over the years — Chip and Joanna, Ben and Erin Napier, and Ryan and Sarah Baeulmer. But none have been quite as beloved as Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, the Atlanta-based hosts. The couple, who met while renovating a house, have been married since 2010. They have three daughters: Simone (from Mike’s previous relationship), Kendall, and Harper.