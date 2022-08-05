Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships
Vanna White
Source: Getty Images

Take a Look Back at 'Wheel of Fortune' Star Vanna White's Dating History

Stephanie Harper - Author
By

Aug. 5 2022, Published 5:25 p.m. ET

Being the beloved hostess of Wheel of Fortune alongside Pat Sajak has been Vanna White’s claim to fame since 1982. Her bright smile and expressive eyes make her easily one of the most adored TV personalities in existence.

Article continues below advertisement

These days, fans of Vanna have some curiosity about her love life. Is she dating anyone special right now? Has she been previously married to anyone in the past? Here’s what everyone should know about her.

Who is Vanna White dating? Meet John Donaldson.

Vanna is most definitely off the market these days thanks to her relationship with John Donaldson. Vanna and John met for the first time back in 2012, according to Closer Weekly. They crossed paths through mutual friends and have been going strong ever since.

She spoke highly of him saying, “He is kind, understanding, and lets me be me.”

Article continues below advertisement
John Donaldson and Vanna White
Source: Getty Images

John Donaldson and Vanna White.

In terms of a future wedding date for Vanna and John, she doesn’t seem to be in any hurry to tie the knot. It’s interesting to note that John is incredibly close with Vanna’s two adult children.

Back in 2018, she posted a precious picture of herself with John, her son, and her daughter right before the new year.

Article continues below advertisement

Who was Vanna White married to before her current relationship?

Vanna's relationship with John is in a good place now, but he wasn’t always the main man in her life. For over a decade, she was married to George Santo Pietro, who is also the father of her two children.

George Santo Pietro and Vanna White
Source: Getty Images

Vanna White and her ex-husband George Santo Pietro.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Central Recorder, he’s a real estate investor and restaurateur who once owned an Italian restaurant in California. More specifically, the restaurant was located at the Glen Center in Bel Air, which is considered one of the most upscale places to dine.

Their marriage didn’t last and they ended up calling it quick in 2002.

Before George, Vanna was engaged to a well-known soap actor.

Before Vanna made it down the aisle with George, she was actually engaged to someone else. The man she was set to marry was John Gibson, an actor from The Young and Restless. However, he tragically passed away in 1986 in a plane crash.

After Vanna and George divorced, she was also in a relationship with a man named Michael Kaye —and the couple even got engaged, but according to Do You Remember, they broke up a year after announcing their engagement.

Article continues below advertisement

Have there been relationship rumors about Vanna White and Pat Sajak?

Since Vanna has been the star of Wheel of Fortune for so many years, she’s worked alongside Pat Sajak in a close-knit fashion. If anyone ever assumed the two had a romantic connection going on, they’d be totally wrong. Vanna and Pat are simply great friends.

Vanna White and Pat Sajak
Source: Getty Images

She spoke candidly about their friendship on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2021 saying, “We’ve been together all these years. We’ve never had one argument — OK, we had one. It was over putting ketchup on a hotdog…”

In other words, things are totally platonic between Vanna and Pat.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Correctly Solved Puzzle, Yet Pat Sajak Wouldn’t Give Her the Audi She Won

Vanna White Is Arguably the Face of 'Wheel of Fortune' and for Good Reason

Pat Sajak Mocking a Contestant's Speech Impediment Landed Him in Hot Water

Latest Celebrity Relationships News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.