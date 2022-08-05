Take a Look Back at 'Wheel of Fortune' Star Vanna White's Dating History
Being the beloved hostess of Wheel of Fortune alongside Pat Sajak has been Vanna White’s claim to fame since 1982. Her bright smile and expressive eyes make her easily one of the most adored TV personalities in existence.
These days, fans of Vanna have some curiosity about her love life. Is she dating anyone special right now? Has she been previously married to anyone in the past? Here’s what everyone should know about her.
Who is Vanna White dating? Meet John Donaldson.
Vanna is most definitely off the market these days thanks to her relationship with John Donaldson. Vanna and John met for the first time back in 2012, according to Closer Weekly. They crossed paths through mutual friends and have been going strong ever since.
She spoke highly of him saying, “He is kind, understanding, and lets me be me.”
In terms of a future wedding date for Vanna and John, she doesn’t seem to be in any hurry to tie the knot. It’s interesting to note that John is incredibly close with Vanna’s two adult children.
Back in 2018, she posted a precious picture of herself with John, her son, and her daughter right before the new year.
Who was Vanna White married to before her current relationship?
Vanna's relationship with John is in a good place now, but he wasn’t always the main man in her life. For over a decade, she was married to George Santo Pietro, who is also the father of her two children.
According to Central Recorder, he’s a real estate investor and restaurateur who once owned an Italian restaurant in California. More specifically, the restaurant was located at the Glen Center in Bel Air, which is considered one of the most upscale places to dine.
Their marriage didn’t last and they ended up calling it quick in 2002.
Before George, Vanna was engaged to a well-known soap actor.
Before Vanna made it down the aisle with George, she was actually engaged to someone else. The man she was set to marry was John Gibson, an actor from The Young and Restless. However, he tragically passed away in 1986 in a plane crash.
After Vanna and George divorced, she was also in a relationship with a man named Michael Kaye —and the couple even got engaged, but according to Do You Remember, they broke up a year after announcing their engagement.
Have there been relationship rumors about Vanna White and Pat Sajak?
Since Vanna has been the star of Wheel of Fortune for so many years, she’s worked alongside Pat Sajak in a close-knit fashion. If anyone ever assumed the two had a romantic connection going on, they’d be totally wrong. Vanna and Pat are simply great friends.
She spoke candidly about their friendship on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2021 saying, “We’ve been together all these years. We’ve never had one argument — OK, we had one. It was over putting ketchup on a hotdog…”
In other words, things are totally platonic between Vanna and Pat.