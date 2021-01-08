Who Is Via Getty? Twitter Users Are Getting Roasted for Being "That Dense"

In case you think Via Getty is a name, it's not. "Via" is defined as "by way of; through." Like the junk food I eat that contributes to my love handles. And if you've spent any time on the internet or know anyone who works in media, then they'll let you know exactly what Getty is: a ridiculously overpriced photo purchasing racket tons of websites do business with in order to legally license images.

There were a lot of photographs from the Capitol Building riot that went viral, but one that's been meme'd endlessly and has been used as the "face" of what the protests were about is one of a man grinning at the camera while walking off with a podium emblazoned with a golden seal of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The photograph is available on Getty and screencapped tweets of the story show under the picture, "Via Getty."