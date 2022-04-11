Who Killed Malva Christie in 'Outlander'? Did [SPOILER] Do It?By Leila Kozma
Apr. 11 2022, Published 9:32 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 6, Episode 6 of Outlander.
A deadly disease rears its ugly head in Season 6, Episode 6 of the Outlander. Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe), Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds), and others head over to the MacNeil family home to carry out a direly needed check-up. They soon learn that the MacNeils caught the illness. But worse things occur in the episode. What happens to Malva? Who kills her?
Malva Christie was found dead in a new episode of 'Outlander.' What happened?
Season 6, Episode 6 of Outlander begins with a few scenes exploring a bloody flux outbreak. Claire tries to assume responsibility and help the MacNeil family, who has come down with the horrible illness. She soon falls ill as well.
Malva Christie is one of the people looking after Claire while she is feeling low. Things quickly take a new turn between the two, however. What goes down in the episode? Did someone kill Malva?
Malva stirs up a remarkable amount of drama in the episode. She and Mrs. Bug (Sarah Collier) decide to give Claire a haircut to improve her health condition. In other words, Claire has to fight the illness and grow to accept her new look.
The illness doesn't drive a wedge between Claire and Jamie (Sam Heughan). They have a heart-warming conversation while Claire is still bedridden.
One time-jump later — the episode jumps ahead a few weeks — Malva accuses Jamie of having fathered her baby while Claire was out of it. Claire has a fever dream suggesting a similar turn of events. In the same episode, Jamie tells Claire that he slept with a woman named Mary McNab (Emma Campbell-Jones) in the past.
Claire ends up slapping Malva — but the worst is yet to come.
Did Claire kill Malva in Season 6, Episode 6 of 'Outlander'?
Later in the episode, Claire takes some ether to mitigate the emotional turmoil brought on by the flashbacks featuring Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy). This is when all hell breaks loose. Malva appears to her in another vision. She tries to convince her that she won't be able to keep Jamie.
Claire has a dream in which she stabs Malva. She then wakes up and finds Malva's dead body in the garden. Claire tries to perform a cesarean section to save Malva's baby.
Claire theorizes that she and Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones) came down with the same illness — which isn't bloody flux.
Bloody flux (aka dysentery and camp fever) is a type of gastroenteritis causing fever, dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and other symptoms.
But at the end of the episode, Claire starts to believe that her and Tom Christie's symptoms are different from everyone else's.
