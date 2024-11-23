Khalid Confirmed to Fans He's Gay but Claims He Was Outed by This Singer
"I got outted and the world still continues to turn."
Choosing how to address your sexuality, if ever necessary, should be a personal decision. But for singer-songwriter Khalid, he claims he didn’t have that choice. Khalid confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) in a series of posts that he is gay, but that he was outed.
Apparently, someone took it upon themselves to reveal the rapper's sexuality before he was ready, though he claims he wasn't "hiding" it. Now that fans have been given a glimpse into Khalid's romantic life, the lingering question remains: who outed Khalid and is he in a relationship with anyone? Here's everything we know.
So, who outed Khalid?
All signs point to singer Hugo D Almonte as the person who outed Khalid. According to Vulture, Hugo took to X just before Khalid confirmed he was gay, in a now-deleted post, saying he had dated and ditched a “dumb a— singer” who had allegedly accused him of breaking into their home.
The outlet claims the "ACTIVO" singer seemingly confirmed who he was referring to after he posted a now-deleted photo of himself with Khalid, along with the caption: “B—a— lied and said that I broke into his house cause I didn’t want him.”
Vulture reached out to Hugo for comment, to which he replied defensively, “[It’s] really funny how it works because my intentions was never to out someone who’s clearly been out already in the community in Los Angeles." He added that his “intentions was to share my story and share how he tried to use his power to silence me because I simply ended our relationship, he was afraid of what I might say.”
After Hugo's posts, Khalid confirmed his sexuality in a Nov. 22 X post responding to @Heischila, who seemed to be seeking confirmation, writing, "Wait hope Mr. Khalid isn't GEHHH!" Khalid replied, "I am! And that's okay."
In a follow-up post, Khalid explained, "I got outted ad the world still continues to turn," adding, "Let's get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain't nobodies business! But I am okay with me, love yall."
Khalid claims he wasn't hiding that he was gay, he just didn't speak about it.
In another post shared to X, Khalid wrote, "I wasn't hiding anything! It's just not any of your business." X user @ThereGoTerry seems to corroborate Khalid's claim, saying he gave an LGBTQ anthem in 2022, "but ya'll kinda slept," referring to "Satellite," which was released in September 2022. The user added, "Either way, hate that Khalid was forced out, but he wasn't "hiding" it. He just didn't need to TELL nobody."
Khalid reshared the post, writing, "thank you!!!! I was never hiding."
Who is Khalid dating now?
Khalid appears to be single as of this writing, but based on the photo shared by Hugo and the statement he provided to Vulture, it seems likely that Khalid was dating fellow singer Hugo prior to coming out as gay.
Khalid is known to be a very private person, so considering that many were unaware of his sexuality, it might be hard to pinpoint who he's dating and when — unless he decides to share it himself.