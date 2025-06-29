Controversial BunnyRanch Founder Dennis Hof Left the Brothel to a Trusted Madam "The sex industry in Nevada is now female-owned, female-led, and female-empowering." By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 29 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Inside Edition

It's strange to think that brothels exist in the United States today, especially since sex work is legal in most of the country. The only place a person can satisfy their needs in this particular way, without breaking the law, is in a few counties in Nevada. When one thinks of the word brothel, it's hard not to picture an old western movie where the ladies of the night worked upstairs from the local saloon. Even now, we can picture them garters and all, working hard for their money.

According to KNPR, the first legal brothel in the state of Nevada was opened in 1971. Prior to that, there were various red light districts where sex workers could make a living, but there was no central hub. Insert the Mustang Ranch, which was opened by a man named Joe Conforte. He had already been operating illegal brothels for 20 years, but this was a game-changer. Two decades later, Dennis Hof opened up the BunnyRanch. Who owns it now? Here's what we know.

Who owns the BunnyRanch now?

According to the Record-Courier, ownership of the BunnyRanch along with the Love Ranch, Sagebrush Ranch, and Kit Kat Guest Ranch, was transferred to Madam Suzette Cole in November 2018. Officials in Lyon County worked with Suzette to ensure the brothels remained properly licensed.

This was a particularly tough time for Suzette and Chuck Muth, who worked with Dennis. "It’s still tough; no one saw this coming," said Chuck. "We know Dennis did have a will, but we haven’t seen that yet. We know that he had complete faith in Suzette, but all of a sudden, she had to do everything … and it’s been really, really tough … I know she’s overwhelmed."

Alice Little, a sex worker at the BunnyRanch, spoke with the outlet about their uncertain future at the time. "Madame Suzette owns and manages all those various properties," explained Alice, "which means that the sex industry in Nevada is now female-owned, female-led, and female-empowering." Most, if not all, of the employees were female, which Alice viewed as a "tremendous positive moving forward."

Is the BunnyRanch still open?

Not only is the BunnyRanch open, but it is running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The brothel even has its own website, where you can take a look at the current sex workers available for hire. There is a helpful FAQ section that can help in finding a nearby hotel, payment options, party planning information, and whether or not virgins are welcome. Here's a hint: as long as you're 18 or older, you can come, pun intended.