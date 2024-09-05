Home > Viral News > Influencers Who Owns Tenet Media, the Tennessee News Outlet Being Accused of Russian Corruption? Meet Lauren Chen Tenet Media is being investigated by the Department of Justice. By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 5 2024, 9:42 a.m. ET Source: instagram/@thelaurenchen

On Sept. 4, 2024 the Biden administration announced it was investigating a supposed Russian media influence operation intended to sway public opinion leading up to the 2024 election — and what they found (among other sketchy organizations) was a Tennessee-based "front company" designed to push right-wing propaganda in Russia's favor, per CNN.

Article continues below advertisement

That company was originally anonymous, but it has now been heavily alleged that the media organization under investigation is none other than Tenet Media, a group that has produced several Republican influencers and figureheads over the past few years. Now that it's been revealed that the company has supposedly been receiving funding from the Kremlin, folks want to know — who owns Tenet Media?

Source: tenet media

Article continues below advertisement

Who owns Tenet Media? Meet Lauren Chen.

According to reports, the founder and owner of Tenet Media is none other than YouTuber and right-wing influencer Lauren Chen, along with her husband, Liam Donovan. Liam's bio on X (formerly Twitter) currently names him as the president of the company.

Lauren used to go by the moniker of Roaming Millennial online but has since opted to go by something a bit closer to her legal name, which is Lauren Yu Sum Tam, according to Canadian business records obtained by The Tennessean. "Canadian business records show Roaming Millennial Incorporated was registered to Liam Donovan and Lauren Yu Sum Tam," the outlet reported. "Business records from the Tennessee Secretary of State’s website show Roaming USA Corp, which registered its assumed name 'TENET Media' in May 2023. ... Tennessee business records identify Liam Donovan as the company’s registered agent."

Article continues below advertisement

It's interesting to note that, although Lauren and Tenet Media are so heavily involved in U.S. politics, the influencer hails from Canada. In fact, it seems that she likely still lives there, as her P.O. Box is listed to an Ontario address, per her YouTube bio.