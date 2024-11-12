Home > Television > Reality TV > Hoarders A 'Hoarders' Cleanup Can Cost Participants at Least $1,000 — Do They Have to Pay for It? Paying for the services out of pocket isn't cheap. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 12 2024, 6:33 p.m. ET Source: A&E

In October 2024, A&E premiered Season 17 of Hoarders. Over the course of the show's nearly 20-year run, a dedicated team of professionals have helped thousands of people take charge of their compulsive hoarding disorder condition.

During each week on Hoarders, the person in need's loved ones typically reach out to the show to help them deep clean their homes and rid themselves of the items they've accumulated in their homes over the years, if not decades. As viewers saw in previous seasons and in Season 17, cleaning someone with compulsive hoarding's home is far from an easy or cheap task. Fortunately, the individuals on Hoarders have someone else footing the bill.

Who pays for the 'Hoarders' cleanups?

Those who have watched Hoarders over the years know the cleanup part of the episodes can be difficult to watch. The cleanups happen after the person responsible for the hoarding has sharing their home with the world. They're also typically emotional experiences for the show's hoarders, as many of them don't want to let their items go, even if hoarding has affected their mental and physical health.

The cleanups on Hoarders can take several days and includes a large group from the person's family or community to help out. Hoarders' therapists are also by the cast's side through every step of the way. According to HomeGuide, a hoarding cleanup can cost a homeowner or renter $1,000-4,000, depending on the home's size and condition. However, other outlets, such as Extreme Hoarding Cleanouts, have stated the amount for cleaning a hoarder's house can go up to $15,000.

Fortunately, multiple reports have shared that A&E covers the cleanup cost, no matter how much it comes out to.The network reportedly covers the expenses for the cleanup, including paying the subect's local professional cleaning service. A&E also reportedly pays for the experts and counselors who help the homeowners going through the process. However, the network hasn't confirmed if that's how paying for the cleaning services works.

Do the people who go on 'Hoarders' get paid?

While the people sharing their lives on Hoarders don't have to pay for their expensive home cleanups, there's not a large payday waiting for them when the show ends either. In a 2011 interview with Reality Blurred, Hoarders producer George Butts explained that the people selected for Hoarders aren't paid for being on the show, at least not traditionally. Instead, they receive an undisclosed amount for an aftercare fund to use towards therapy with an aftercare coordinator.

George shared that the fund is available to the cast after production leaves their home. However, they must use the fund within six months before the fund expires. "There’s no hard and set and fast rules on it," George said of the time limit. "If they’re continuing to see a therapist, that’s something that we strongly encourage, obviously. If they reach their six months, we’ll certainly extend their time period if they still have funding available in their aftercare fund."