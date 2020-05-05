Like the Characters in 'The Half of It,' We Too Have a Crush on Aster Flores

Netflix's newest coming-of-age film The Half of It has been a true feel-good highlight of the COVID-19 quarantine. The movie, which happens to be made by Alice Wu, the director who introduced us to lesbian favorite Saving Face back in 2004, has been drawing all kinds of audiences (queer, straight, liberal, conservative), and already has fans clamoring for a sequel.

The Half of It follows nerdy and shy Ellie Chu , an outsider to her native small, conservative Pacific Northwest town of Squahamish , where she helps out her father — the town's only foreigner — financially by writing assignments and homework for her classmates.

When she agrees to help out Paul, he has a different writing assignment in mind. Rather than homework, Paul wants to enlist Ellie's help in writing love letters to his crush Aster. But as Ellie gets pulled deeper and deeper into this romantic correspondence, she finds she may be developing feelings for Aster herself.

So, who plays Aster in The Half of It? Keep reading!