Who Plays Big Daddy on 'AHS: NYC'? Meet the Man Behind the Mask

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-2 of AHS: NYC.

Another season of American Horror Story means another mystery to unravel. While the series focuses on the horror genre, there’s always an underlying mystery that we try to solve at home as the plot unfolds. However, the AHS: NYC character “Big Daddy” is intriguing from the start.

Set in 1980s New York City, Season 11 follows a city that’s run amuck by a serial killer, who some characters believe is Big Daddy.