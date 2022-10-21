Who Plays Big Daddy on 'AHS: NYC'? Meet the Man Behind the Mask
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-2 of AHS: NYC.
Another season of American Horror Story means another mystery to unravel. While the series focuses on the horror genre, there’s always an underlying mystery that we try to solve at home as the plot unfolds. However, the AHS: NYC character “Big Daddy” is intriguing from the start.
Set in 1980s New York City, Season 11 follows a city that’s run amuck by a serial killer, who some characters believe is Big Daddy.
On the other hand, like AHS: 1984’s Mr. Jingles, Big Daddy could easily be a red herring. Plus, with only two episodes, it’s very unlikely that we would already know who the big bad serial killer is. However, whether or not he’s the serial killer, we all want to know who plays the Big Daddy behind the mask.
‘AHS: NYC’ character Big Daddy is played by Matthew William Bishop.
While we have a lot of questions about Big Daddy, one of them that we can easily answer is who plays him: Matthew William Bishop, a “mover and protein shaker,” according to his Instagram bio.
With the character clad in a leather harness and a mask, there seems to be something dark about American Horror Story’s Big Daddy, and he’s clearly a suspect for whoever the serial killer is. But we doubt that Big Daddy will have any major sort of arc, as Matthew is a relatively new actor on the scene.
So far, he’s been completely silent in American Horror Story, and while we’re sure that Matthew has acting chops, Big Daddy may not be how he gets to showcase them. His stint in AHS: NYC is Matthew’s first major acting gig, and his only credit on IMDb. According to his bio, “Matthew worked in corporate public relations for 10 years, most recently as Vice President at Edelman New York.”
However, Matthew quit his position at Edelman to pursue his passions for acting and bodybuilding. So even though Big Daddy may be a nightmare, Matthew is proof that we can achieve our dreams.
The mystery behind ‘AHS: NYC’ character Big Daddy isn’t just about who plays him.
Although we can confirm that Big Daddy is portrayed by Matthew, there’s much more mystery to the character than who’s behind the mask. The biggest question is of course if Big Daddy is really the serial killer. As of now, we haven’t seen Big Daddy commit any crimes, although he’s been present right before the murders.
Not only that, but we learn at the end of Episode 2 that he works for Sam (Zachary Quinto). Zachary previously played a surprise villain in AHS: Asylum, so many fans suspect that Sam is the ultimate killer.
We’ve also seen Mr. Whitely (Jeff Hiller), one of Dr. Hannah Wells (Billie Lourd)’s patients, commit some harrowing crimes.
He drugs gay men with mai tais before abducting and killing them, so the fear in AHS: NYC is not just that there’s a serial killer, but that there could be two or more killers loose in the city. Plus, when Mr. Whitely kills his victims, he covers their mouths with a handkerchief. And at the end of Episode 2, detective Patrick Read (Russell Tovey) touches his own box of colorful handkerchiefs, so he’s also one of our suspects.
Perhaps the most titillating theory is that Big Daddy could be a murder victim himself. Redditor u/mo_kj wrote on an AHS message board, “What if Big Daddy was murdered and he's a ghost trying to warn victims, not kill them." Many users jumped on board with this theory quickly, although we might need a few more supernatural elements to really solidify it.
New episodes of AHS: NYC air on Wednesdays at 10 and 11 p.m. EST on FX. You can stream episodes the next day on Hulu.