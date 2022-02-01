Jenna Dewan's Lucy Lane Returns With a New Backstory on 'Superman & Lois'

Arrowverse fans will see a familiar face on the Feb. 1 episode of Superman & Lois when Lucy Lane comes to Smallville.

Season 2 of the Superman-focused show has just begun, but we already know things are not looking good for the residents of Smallville as Clark Kent starts having visions of destruction and Doomsday may have returned.

Who plays Lucy Lane in Superman & Lois? Here's what you need to know about the actress and how this Lucy Lane is different than before.