Teonna Rainwater Has Potential to Be '1923's Most Intriguing Character — Who Plays Her?

Teonna Rainwater has to get out of that hellish school, one way or another. For one thing, she has people she needs to make sure are okay. For another, there's no way any person could stay sane while in the 'care' of Father Renaud. Following her story will either take us on a ride across the country to find her family or keep us gripped as she tries to break free from the school. At the moment, it seems like she's gearing up to make a break for it.