Where Is '1923' Filmed? 'Yellowstone' Offers Only Some Clues
We’re all psyched to watch 1923, a prequel to our beloved Yellowstone. The highly-anticipated series premiers on Paramount+ on December 18, 2022 and stars some incredible talent. We’re talking about Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, as well as Jerome Flynn of Game of Thrones fame, per IMDb.
Fans want to know everything they can about the show, including where 1923 is filmed. Here’s what we know about the Western drama’s setting and filming locations.
So, where is ‘1923’ filmed? The answer is, a lot of places apparently.
Per a press release shared by Town & Country, this second spinoff of Yellowstone — the other is of course 1883 — "focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade."
The original series follows the Dutton family’s modern day life on a Montana ranch. As fans know, while the Dutton Ranch is located in Big Sky Country, other scenes for the show are shot in Utah and Texas, per The Pioneer Woman.
Like its predecessor, 1923 is also mostly shot in Montana, per The U.S. Sun, including the towns of Butte, Park City, and Dillon, as well as several other spots. However, it might surprise fans to learn that some of the shooting locations were outside of the U.S., and include Malta, South Africa, and Tanzania.
Location is very important for the creator of ‘1923.’
As creator Taylor Sheridan told Entertainment Weekly in 2021, he picks filming locations to truly immerse us in what we are watching. "I go shoot these corners of the world that people haven't seen," he told the outlet. "The audience today is so experienced. They've seen so much, so to move the audience becomes more and more difficult. It's incredibly expensive and very difficult.”
As such, according to Bustle, the crew of 1923 basically took over the town of Butte, Montana to make the setting feel super real. Per The Cinemaholic, among the spots that filming took place are the Butte Civic Center and the Silver House which serves as the show’s Election Headquarters. The Piccadilly Museum of Transportation was turned into the Auto Dealer shop. Broadway Street was reportedly converted into storefronts such as Honest Jim’s Pawnshop, and others that serve the plot of the period drama.
It seems that indeed, the production spanned everywhere across the downtown area of Butte. In fact, NBC Montana reported in September of 2022 that streets in the area were closed for filming. While this may have caused a temporary inconvenience for businesses and residents, one person the station interviewed said in the long run, Butte will benefit from the attention.
While we know that the cast and crew also shot scenes in other parts of the state, as Bustle notes, we don’t yet know why filming locations overseas were incorporated in the story. However, the early 20th century plotline sees Cara as an Irish immigrant, so this could explain at least the European spots.
We’ll have to wait and see 1923 to learn the full story behind all of the overseas filming locations for the show. Did we mention that we cannot wait to see the action play out?