Here's Where to Watch '1923' The New Series Starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford

The Duttons defend the Yellowstone ranch from overzealous capitalists in this era of the Dutton family history, but there's no telling who or what may happen, as Cara and Jacob are old with children and it's possible for anyone to be hurt or killed. It seems the Duttons have always been facing off against wealthy land developers. It seems that both sides will play a little dirty in order to get out on top. When the law won't help them, they have to take matters into their own hands.