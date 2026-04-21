Here’s Who Plays Mama Bradford on 'The Rookie' (and Where You Know Her From) "Tim’s mom is GORGEOUS." By Jennifer Farrington Published April 21 2026, 12:38 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Fans of The Rookie got a pleasant surprise in Season 8, Episode 8, when Tim Bradford’s (Eric Winter) mom made a surprise appearance. Mama Bradford! The episode wasn’t just exciting because we had never seen Tim’s mom before and she suddenly showed up out of the blue, but also because when she met Lucy (Melissa O’Neil), Tim’s partner, she had no idea who she was. That meant Tim had never mentioned Lucy to his mom, despite how serious their relationship had become.

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It was awkward, exciting, and dramatic all rolled into one emotional moment. While fans thought that was the end of Mama Bradford, they (thankfully) got another dose of her in Episode 16. And now, with a possible wedding in the future for Tim and Lucy and his mom back in the picture, fans are curious to know more about the actress playing Eric’s on-screen mom. So, here’s what we know about her.

Who plays Tim's mom on 'The Rookie'?

Source: ABC

Sela Ward is the actress who plays Tim’s mom, Joy Bradford, on The Rookie. You might recognize her from films like The Day After Tomorrow, Double Jeopardy, and Gone Girl.

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The show introduced her back in February 2026, around the time viewers first saw Tim’s mom in the flesh. And while it was a bit awkward when she first came into the picture, especially since she didn’t know about Lucy, things took an even bigger turn left when she learned about Tim’s intention to propose. Because, after finding out, she then brought him his grandmother’s ring to use for the proposal.

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During Season 8, Episode 16, Tim shows Angela (Alyssa Diaz) the ring, explaining that his mom rushed to get it after finding out about his plans. While Angela initially says it’s a sweet way to honor family, she instantly changes her mind after actually seeing it, saying, “Oh no, you can’t use this.” Tim responds, “Right? It’s so gaudy,” while Angela also points out, “And purple,” because although the ring is nice, it looks like it was plucked straight out of a 1920s jewelry box.

Source: ABC

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Why didn’t Tim tell his mom about Lucy?

While Tim and his mom were on speaking terms once his and Lucy’s relationship reached a more serious point, Tim tries to keep the details he shares with her to a minimum, and it seems to point back to his childhood. According to TV Insider, Tim’s father was very abusive, and he would often step in to protect his mother during those outbursts.

Source: ABC

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So much so, he would try to deflect his father’s anger toward himself instead of at her. And while Joy allowed this to happen, she can’t help but feel like she should have stepped up and protected her family rather than letting her son take on that burden.