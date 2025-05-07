Get to Know the Actor Who Plays Randy on 'The Rookie' and His Many Talents Skip Tracer Randy is a recurring character on 'The Rookie' — who plays him? By Allison DeGrushe Published May 7 2025, 5:19 p.m. ET Source: ABC

After a few quick mentions and only hearing his voice, Randy Spitz (or is it Schmitz?), aka "Skip Tracer Randy," finally steps into the spotlight with his first on-screen appearance in Season 4 of The Rookie. Since then, Randy has become a beloved recurring character and a surprise fan favorite among the show's die-hard viewers.

With that in mind, some fans still don't know who plays the lovable character. If you're among them, don't worry — we've got you covered. Here's everything you need to know about the actor behind the quirky Randy!

Who plays Randy on 'The Rookie'?

Let's get right to it: The actor who plays Randy on The Rookie is none other than the multi-talented Flula Borg! A German actor, comedian, and musician, Flula is no stranger to the spotlight. He even teamed up with The Rookie star Nathan Fillion in the 2021 superhero flick The Suicide Squad.

Flula has been active in the entertainment world since 2007, with an impressive list of film and TV credits, including Pitch Perfect 2, Trolls World Tour, Bonhoeffer, Good Burger 2, Buddymoon, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, Ghosts, The Mick, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, just to name a few.

Known for his comedic charm, Flula has also collaborated with popular YouTubers like Rhett and Link, Miranda Sings, and Smosh, alongside A-list celebs like Sir Mix-A-Lot, Ed Helms, and Dirk Nowitzki.

Flula Borg is also a YouTuber and podcast host!

Guess what? Flula isn't just a star on-screen — he's got his own YouTube channel too! Since launching it in 2007, he's uploaded over 400 videos.

Some of his most popular content includes his vlog "Flula in Germany" and his quirky "AutoTunes" series, where he belts out cover songs live from a car. One of his "AutoTunes" videos, a cover of "No Diggity" with YouTube star Chester See, has racked up over four million views and even earned a Streamy Award nomination in 2014!

He's also well-known for his fun celebrity interviews and creating EDM tracks out of sound bites from those chats. His guests have included big names like Will Ferrell and the Anchorman 2 cast, Tina Fey, Larry King, Vince Vaughn, Michael Phelps, and Anna Kendrick with the Pitch Perfect 2 cast.

In 2018, Flula launched his podcast BoomTime, produced by Cadence 13 and directed by his frequent collaborator Alex Simmons. He had some amazing guests on the show, like Hanson, Reggie Watts, Kristen Schaal, and Weird Al Yankovic. Sadly, the podcast wrapped up in 2021, but Flula didn't stop there — he kicked off his second podcast, Flula Makes Five, in September 2024.

Flula performs both his music and comedy live.

Since the beginning of his career, Flula has always had a deep connection to music. He's even released his own music, most of which have a satirical twist. Some of his most memorable songs include "Sweet Potato Casserole," "Dirk Nowitzki, German Moses," and "Self Care Sunday."

In 2016, Flula dropped a full-length album titled "Animalbum," a bizarre collection where every song is inspired by animals, both real and mythical. The album was produced by Elan Gale, a comedian and producer best known for The Bachelor.