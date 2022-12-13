Adam Devine "Would Love" for Rebel Wilson to Join a Season 2 of 'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin' (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor Adam Devine is hitting a high note in the Pitch Perfect spinoff series Bumper in Berlin. The six-episode Peacock series follows Bumper (Adam Devine) as he heads to Berlin to revive his music career after going viral on "German TikTok" for his a capella rendition of "99 Red Balloons."

Though Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin is full of slapstick comedy and, of course, a riff-off, the series is a slight departure from the original trilogy, showcasing Bumper's growth from a collegiate a capella villain to a multilayered character.