Is 'Reindeer in Here' Voice Actor Adam DeVine Married? Here's What We Know

When they got married in 2021, she shared a thread of photos highlighting some of the most memorable and beautiful moments from their time in Mexico. She added a caption that said, “We kept the rehearsal dinner small, asking our parents and the wedding party to get to Mexico a day early. And maybe the best decision I made all weekend was having an open mic so anyone/everyone could give a speech - they came prepared with jokes, as you can see by the sheer amount of teeth in these photos.”