The Actor Who Plays Trixie’s Brother in ‘Call the Midwife’ Has Been Featured in Several BBC Shows "I like Geoffrey I hope we see more of him." By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 29 2026, 9:18 p.m. ET Source: PBS

BBC's period drama Call the Midwife is beloved by fans: its 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes edifies this fact, along with its remarkable 15-season run. It doesn't hurt that it's got some strong source material to fall back on as well. The show's narratives are derived from a series of top-selling memoirs written by Jennifer Worth.

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How production navigates the unraveling of these memoirs has kept fans gripped for years. Like when Trixie's brother, Geoffrey, finally returns to walk Trixie down the aisle during the show's Season 12 finale. Upon seeing him on camera, viewers are wondering: who plays him, and where have we seen him before?

Who plays Trixie's brother, Geoffrey, in 'Call the Midwife?'

Viewers who regularly tune into BBC productions will recognize Christopher Harper, as he's accumulated a large body of work on various projects that appear on the UK-based network. As of this writing, Harper has appeared in 13 episodes of Call the Midwife, but prior to that, he appeared on 69 episodes of Coronation Street across a span of eight years.

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Source: YouTube | @Loose Women

In 2020, he played Jim Lovell in Apollo 13: The Dark Side of the Moon and took on the role of Levi in Birdsong. He also appeared in eight episodes of the serial soap Doctors and was featured in another medical-themed TV series, Holby City, as well.

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And if you were a fan of Spike TV's 1,000 Ways to Die, you may recall seeing Christopher on the anthology series that chronicled bizarre deaths. But Harper's most known for his work on British dramas, including Roman Mysteries, along with Rosemary & Thyme, and Upstairs, Downstairs as well.

After Geoffrey's arrival in Trixie's life, he's been featured in a number of episodes. His first appearance on camera sees him help plan his younger sister's hen party prior to her tying the knot with Matthew. The two also have a candid discussion about their sick father, highlighting their close understanding of one another.

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In the scene, Geoffrey tells Trixie: "You, most adored of all my sisters, are to grab ... happiness with both hands," right before the two share a warm hug. Later on in the show, he urges Trixie to follow her husband Matthew to New York, as the two of them both share the same fatal flaw of running away from love.

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One fan of the series was confused about Geoffrey's arrival in the show during the Season 12 finale. In a Reddit post uploaded to the site's r/CallTheMidwife sub, they asked why Trixie's older brother was being featured so much in the show.

Source: Reddit | @mamaperk

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"What does he do? I'm not sure I understand why he's becoming more prevalent in the show (I'm in the U.S., so I've only watched up to Christmas 2024). I don't have anything against him but just don't see the point of having Trixie's brother staying at NH and hanging around the nuns," they penned.

Other users on the app who replied to their post were quick to share their support of Geoffrey's presence in the series. "He's helped them out so many times! I wish I had someone hanging around my house like that," one Reddit commenter wrote.

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Source: Reddit | @mamaperk