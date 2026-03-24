Fans Have Expressed Concern: Is This the Final Season of 'Call the Midwife'? Many actors have left the show in recent years, adding fuel to the fire of rumors that the series is headed toward an end. By Lea Vatenmakher Published March 24 2026, 9:21 a.m. ET Source: BBC

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 15 of Call the Midwife. PBS's Call the Midwife has been gracing our screens since 2012, after a triumphant run on BBC One. The British period drama was an international success and stood out from other series thanks to its willingness to address sensitive subjects around pregnancy, birth, and postpartum care.

Article continues below advertisement

Given the show's massive success, it's no surprise that it continues to go strong today, with 15 seasons under its belt. However, some recent news has fans concerned that this latest season of Call the Midwife may be the final one, and viewers will be left hanging.

Source: BBC

Article continues below advertisement

There are several reasons fans think this is the final season of 'Call the Midwife.'

Fans' fears of Call the Midwife ending are based on far more than hunches or doomsday dispositions — the showrunners have been sharing some alarming news. The show's creator, Heidi Thomas, announced there would be an extended break after Season 15. Pair that with the fact that a major character, Sister Monica Joan, died at the end of the latest season, and it's clear why fans are worried.

It's also worth noting that many actors have left the show in recent years, adding fuel to the fire of rumors that the series is headed toward an end. Olly Rix exited due to tension between himself and the producers, Jennifer Kirby traded in her role for newer opportunities, and Kate Lamb quit acting altogether. The aforementioned actors are just a few of a slew of talents that have left the series.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: BBC

'Call the Midwife' is evolving.

Fans can rest assured that Call the Midwife is not ending; rather, it's evolving. In fact, the current wait will pay off by ultimately resulting in even more of the beloved story. Showrunners have expressed that they intend to use the hiatus to focus on a Call the Midwife movie, spinoff prequel series, and then pivot back to Season 16 of the main show.

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi eased fans' fears by telling Yours, "I don't think it's the last series in the classic form. But we are going to take a break from it for a couple of years." She also explained that pausing the main series would allow the story to progress in both narrative and character evolution. As for Season 16, it will be somewhat different from its predecessors due to the changes in the NHS that took place back then. However, Heidi confirmed she would begin working on Season 16 "later this year."

Source: BBC

Article continues below advertisement

Fans are reacting to the news, and they're not holding back!

While most fans seem delighted by the news that Call the Midwife will have another season, some feel the series is best left alone after the Season 15 finale. In fact, many argue that the showrunners should permanently shift their focus to the other projects in the Call the Midwife universe, rather than continuing the same story.