Nikki Bella Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted Twice as a Teenager

WWE Diva Nikki Bella opened up to fans about her traumatic past in her memoir Incomparable, co-written with twin sister Brie Bella. The Total Bellas star revealed that she was sexually assaulted twice as a teenager. She later blamed herself for the horrible attacks.

"When that happened to me, I immediately just felt so ashamed and blamed myself, and that's what made me want to keep it such a secret," she explained to People magazine. "And keeping that a secret and blaming myself, I started to lose my confidence. I started to disrespect myself."

Adding, "And then the relationships I got into at a young age, I let other people disrespect me and felt like, that's okay, this is what I deserved."