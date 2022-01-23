3 Men Were Convicted in the Murder of Up-And-Coming Rapper Lil Phat

A 2020 piece from XXL revealed that of 77 different Hip Hop deaths more than 40 of them were unsolved, which includes high profile cases like the killings of Notorious B.I.G. Big L and Tupac Shakur. Studies conducted have also found that Hip Hop's homicide rate is "higher than any other genre of music."

Sadly, a casualty included in those statistics is Louisiana Rapper, Lil Phat who was shot and killed on June 7, 2012.