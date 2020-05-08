Former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Big Poppa Is Living His Best Life

Since Kim broke things off with "Big Poppa" to pursue a relationship with NFL player Kroy Biermann, some folks have been wondering what her former sugar daddy has been up to!

His first taste of fame actually came before he was even “shown” on Real Housewives of Atlanta, as the Najjar estate was featured on an episode of MTV’s Teen Cribs.

The episode showed off an extraordinarily swanky mansion, complete with an in-house salon, a private movie theater, a whole bunch of TV’s (including two for one bed (very necessary)), and a myriad of other luxuries. To add to an already endlessly entertaining life, the house came complete with its own Hibachi stove!