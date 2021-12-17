Which Contestant Was Eliminated on 'Queen of the Universe'? There's Often More Than One Sent Packing

In Episode 3, the live studio audience voted Canada's Matante Alex, France's Leona Winter, and Mexico's Regina Voce as the Bottom Three queens. From there, the (exquisitely curated) pop diva judging panel — Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel, Vanessa Williams, and Leona Lewis — made their choice concerning who deserves to go home.

At the start of Episode 4, it's revealed that Matante Alex — who previously performed a lackluster, one-note version of Dolly Parton's 1980 hit "9 to 5" — got the ax.