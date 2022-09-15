[SPOILER] Has Been Crowned the Winner of 'AGT' Season 17! Did the Right Act Win?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the finale of America's Got Talent Season 17.

Three-and-a-half months after it began with dozens of new, hopeful, and talented contestants, Season 17 of America's Got Talent crowned its newest winner on Sept. 14.

Throughout the season, judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara offered their opinions, tidbits of constructive criticism, and well wishes to the competitors as the group got smaller and smaller.