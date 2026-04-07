Tammy, Noah, Dean, or Sam? Find Out Who Won 'Bachelor Mansion Takeover' "Of course there can only be one winner..." By Jennifer Farrington Published April 7 2026, 10:22 a.m. ET Source: HGTV

The Bachelor franchise expanded its lineup with the new HGTV series Bachelor Mansion Takeover, with the debut season starting in early March and ending at the beginning of April 2026. The show follows 12 contestants, all of whom are connected to The Bachelor franchise, as they compete in challenges to renovate the iconic Bachelor mansion featured in the reality TV dating competition series.

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The prize? A whopping $100,000 and, of course, the satisfaction of being crowned the winner. While Tammy Ly made it to the final round, with many assuming she actually won, we’ve got the scoop on who the real winner is. Keep reading to find out who is now $100,000 richer!

Who won 'Bachelor Mansion Takeover'?

During the season finale of Bachelor Mansion Takeover, the four contestants left standing were Dean Bell, Noah Erb, Sam McKinney, and Tammy Ly. But Tammy almost didn’t make it that far, as she was eliminated early on before making a comeback and securing a spot in the final challenge.

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Sam scored his spot after winning a design challenge in Episode 4; meanwhile, Noah snagged a final spot alongside his Episode 4 teammates. While each of the four finalists certainly had their fair share of strengths that made them worthy of going home with the $100,000 grand prize, it wasn’t Tammy who took it all, despite her getting a second chance after elimination. That said, she did make it to the final two.

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The last two standing in the Bachelor Mansion Takeover finale were Tammy and Noah, which means Sam and Dean didn’t win. So, between the two, we’re happy to report Noah Erb was crowned the winner of Bachelor Mansion Takeover, and he is now significantly wealthier than he was when he entered the show.

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Get to know ‘Bachelor Mansion Takeover’ winner Noah Erb.

Noah, 31, almost didn’t continue on Bachelor Mansion Takeover as he struggled with whether he should leave the competition to visit his sick mom or stay and compete. But in the end, he decided to continue filming and was ultimately crowned the winner. But there’s a sad part to his story that came in October 2025, when his mother passed away.

He announced the news via Instagram, writing, “Mom I’ve interacted with more people than I know how to count and I can say I’ve never met someone quite like you.” He added, “We had so many good memories and I’ll forever be grateful for the short time I had with you, you were my soft spot.”

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While it’s clear Noah had a close relationship with his mom, there’s lots more to know about him. He’s a registered travel nurse from Tulsa, Okla. His connection to the Bachelor franchise comes from The Bachelorette Season 16 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, where he met his now-wife Abigail Heringer, who made Bachelor history as the franchise’s first deaf contestant. The two tied the knot on Oct. 7, 2024, per HGTV, and live together in a home they are, ironically, renovating together.