Is Christina Haack Engaged Again? It Would Mark Her Fourth Marriage She's recently divorced from Joshua Hall. By Jennifer Farrington Published March 18 2026, 10:30 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@christinahaack

HGTV star and Flip or Flop alum Christina Haack has the rumor mill churning again as of mid-March 2026, with many convinced marriage is on the table — again. If true, this would mark Christina’s fourth marriage. From 2009 to 2018, she was married to Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares two kids. Then, from 2018 to 2021, she was married to Ant Anstead, with whom she shares a son.

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She quickly got hitched again in 2021 to Joshua Hall, and they stayed together on paper until 2025. Based on her track record, it seems Christina doesn’t stay single for long between marriages, so it wouldn’t be far-fetched to assume she’s ready to walk down the aisle again, especially since she started dating businessman Christopher Larocca in the fall of 2024, per People. Plus, she was recently spotted wearing a pretty fancy ring on her ring finger. So, is Christine engaged again?

Is Christina Haack engaged again?

Christina Haack isn’t engaged again, despite what you might have heard. And as for that ring on her special finger, that’s something she’s had for years. For context, Christina showed up to HGTV’s Bachelor Mansion Takeover event on March 12, 2026, in Los Angeles wearing a ring on her ring finger. An article spotlighted the ring and hinted that she was engaged and possibly heading toward marriage.

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But just days later, on March 15, Christina took to her Instagram Stories to clear the air on what the ring really symbolizes. “The ring (that I’ve worn for almost 10 years) is a Cartier Love ring (a gift to myself) with my kids’ initials,” Christina wrote, and was sure to also include an eye-rolling emoji. Clearly, the HGTV star wasn’t a fan of the assumptions made about her love life.

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But as someone of her status, wearing a ring on that finger at a public event can be risky, as it can easily get people talking. At the same time, she should be able to wear a ring on any finger without people jumping to conclusions about a major life commitment. That said, her past dating history doesn’t exactly help, so it’s easy to see why some believed the rumors (or ended up here trying to confirm if they’re true).

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Christina Haack said she is in no “rush” to marry boyfriend Christopher Larocca.

After speculation suggested Christina was engaged to Christopher, she spoke with E! News and confirmed she’s not rushing to get married again. “We're not in any rush, and it's a one day at a time thing, which is nice,” she explained. She added, “Yeah, it's just about easy right now. He has a career, and he works a lot, and he has to travel a lot for work, and so it's just nice being with someone that gets the dynamic of hard work and motivation.”