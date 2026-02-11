Madison Prewett and Her Husband Are Open About Their Marriage Dynamics on Their Shared Podcast Madison has opened up about "being a submissive wife." By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 11 2026, 1:09 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@madiprew

When Madison Prewett was cast as one of Peter Weber's contestants in his season of The Bachelor, she did so with her Christian faith and values in mind. Despite Peter not having the same exact values, Madison made it to the final two. In the end, she didn't win his heart or the final rose. But, flash forward a few years, and Madison Prewett has a husband, Grant Troutt, and a daughter, so she kind of won in her own way.

So, who is Madison's husband and how did they meet? After Madison left The Bachelor, which aired in 2020, she released a book called Made for This Moment. In it, she details how she has remained true to her morals and religious beliefs despite outside sources potentially interfering with that. That same year, Madison met the man who would be her husband.

Who is Madison Prewett's husband?

It's not clear if it took going on The Bachelor to help Madison get to the point where she would be ready to get married to someone she met outside of the franchise. However, according to People, Grant asked Madison to marry him less than a year after they started dating. The rest is history, in a way, because they are still going strong today.

According to LinkedIn, Grant is a summer analyst at growth equity firm Blue Star Innovation Partners. He went to both the University of California, Santa Barbara, and Southern Methodist University. He is also the son of billionaire Excel Communications founder Kenny Troutt. Like Madison, Grant is vocal about his religious faith, and it's something the pair were able to bond over when they first met.

Grant and Madison even host a faith-based podcast together called Stay True. In a December 2025 episode of the podcast, Madison spoke with Christian influencer Bryce Crawford. At the time, she opened up about willingly being a "submissive wife" to Grant and how happy it makes her, even after some initial hesitation.

"Being a submissive wife, it was a challenge for me at first and now it's, like, my favorite thing. I love talking about submission," Madison said at the time. During the same episode, she told her husband directly, "I follow you as you follow Christ."

Madison Prewett and her husband welcomed a daughter together in 2025.

Although some of Madison's social media followers still remember her because of her former reality TV fame thanks to The Bachelor, those days seem to be far behind her. Madison and Grant welcomed their daughter in late 2025, and when Madison isn't sharing updates about being a mom and her daughter's milestones, she is posting about her faith.