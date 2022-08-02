Former 'Bachelor' Contestant Madi Prewett Is Engaged to the Son of a Billionaire
Former Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett captioned her Instagram post celebrating her engagement to Grant Michael Troutt with five simple words: "You were worth the wait."
Madi was previously a frontrunner on Pilot Pete's season of The Bachelor. However, Pete and Madi quickly realized their incompatibility when it came to the infamous fantasy suite dates. Madi was (and is) a devout Christian, and told Peter that she was saving herself for marriage.
She knew in her heart that she couldn't accept Peter's possible proposal knowing he had been intimate with his other frontrunners. Madi broke it off with Peter but he tried to win her back — that didn't last long either.
What is Grant Michael Troutt's net worth?
After all the Bachelor drama, Madi moved to Dallas, Texas, where she met her now-fiancé, Grant Michael Troutt, a man that seems tailor-made for her. The 26-year-old financial analyst waxed poetic about Madi in a sweet post on his Instagram back in May 2022, writing in part, "I've never met somebody that walks with such grace and beauty ... You seek to honor God with all that you are. You inspire me to be better."
(We dare you not to cry reading his whole post. Seriously.)
Grant is the son of Kenny Troutt, the billionaire founder of Excel Communications. Madi's fiancé also played basketball when he was a student at UC Santa Barbara (seriously, is Grant Madi's soulmate or what?)
Although Grant's official net worth is yet to be confirmed, various outlets like the Gossip Next Door are estimating that Grant's net worth is between $100K to $2 million, so far.
Grant is a smart man who clearly saw Madi's worth and didn't want to let her be the girl that got away. He got down on one knee and proposed to Madi on July 31, 2022. Their beachside proposal pics are total engagement post goals!
Madi Prewett is head over heels for her fiancé.
Madi has made it no secret how much she adores her fiancé. She posted a pic from her engagement photoshoot on her Instagram stories, captioning it with, "Ahhh! The best day of my life!" Madi also shared a "How it happened" sequence on her stories, revealing that she had no idea that Grant was about to propose and that her family and friends were all in on the huge surprise!
A book in 2021 and a fiancé in 2022? We think it's safe to say that Madi is thriving and living up to the words in her Instagram bio, "Love greatly. Always stand up for what you believe in. Esther 4:14."
We're rooting for this happy couple!