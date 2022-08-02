Former 'Bachelor' Contestant Madi Prewett Is Engaged to the Son of a Billionaire

Madi was previously a frontrunner on Pilot Pete's season of The Bachelor. However, Pete and Madi quickly realized their incompatibility when it came to the infamous fantasy suite dates. Madi was (and is) a devout Christian, and told Peter that she was saving herself for marriage.

She knew in her heart that she couldn't accept Peter's possible proposal knowing he had been intimate with his other frontrunners. Madi broke it off with Peter but he tried to win her back — that didn't last long either.