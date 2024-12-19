Who Won 'Survivor 47'? Details on the Finale Outwit, Outplay, Outlast. By Abi Travis Published Dec. 18 2024, 9:34 p.m. ET Source: CBS

This season of Survivor has truly been a rollercoaster. Between Andy's meltdown in Episode 1, Kyle's incredible challenge run, Rome's hilarious boot episode, Sue's constantly dirty face, and Operation: Italy, we're ready to call Season 47 one of the best of the New Era.

Of course, now the season is done, and only one thing really matters: Who won that million-dollar prize? Many fans went into the final episode thinking this was a pretty open-and-shut case, but if there's one thing we learned from Season 47, it's that you never truly know what to expect ... kind of like Teeny in every single vote this season. Anyway, here's what happened at the finale!



Who were the final three for 'Survivor 47'?

Going into the final challenge were four competitors: Rachel, Sue, Sam, and Teeny. The challenge was close and Sam very nearly eked out his first Immunity win, but Rachel ultimately finished her puzzle first and won her (record-matching!) fourth Immunity Idol. From there, she had to make a decision of who to bring to the Final Tribal Council and who to send to fire.

She didn't waste any time sharing her plan. Rachel told the group that she was saving Sue and sending Teeny and Sam to battle for their life in the fire-making competition. Rachel also expressed that she wanted Teeny to beat Sam, so she helped Teeny with their fire-making strategy, both at camp and during the actual competition.

Teeny was able to build a very impressive fire quickly and was the first to start burning their rope. Unfortunately for them (and for Rachel), Sam's fire finally took and the wind did him a huge solid by blowing Teeny's flames away from their rope. Sam won the challenge and sent Teeny to the Jury. Thus, we had our final three: Rachel, Sue, and Sam.



Rachel, Sue, and Sam argued their cases in front of the Jury at Final Tribal Council

Ahead of the Final Tribal Council, the Jury members expressed what they'd be looking for from their former tribemates. Everyone seemed to agree that owning their strategy and game was the most important thing they could do to win a Jury vote.

Sue started things off by surprising everyone and sharing her real age — she celebrated her 59th birthday that very day. She also said that loyalty was of the utmost importance to her game, and that she was very intentional about remaining loyal to her allies (Gabe, Caroline, and eventually Rachel) throughout the season.



Rachel and Sam both attempted to claim the underdog position. Rachel argued that she was left out of most votes and had to rely on her social skills and challenge wins to make it to the finale. Sam argued that he was the true underdog, having been on the bottom of the tribe since the merge. He also pointed out that he had the most votes against him of all three finalists and didn't have challenge wins or other "luck" to rely on (unlike Rachel).



Who won 'Survivor 47'?