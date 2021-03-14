Hailey Bieber Takes Fans Behind the Scenes With 'WHO'S IN MY BATHROOM?' Series

The introductory episode of WHO'S IN MY BATHROOM? saw Kendall and Hailey freely discussing issues such as their past romantic experiences. They started the episode by cooking up a batch of mac 'n' cheese, before moving on to play a game of 'Never Have I Ever' featuring Kendall's tequila, 818.

Kendall Jenner was the first guest to appear on WHO'S IN MY BATHROOM? , a talk show-style vlog series launching on Hailey Bieber's brand new YouTube channel made in collaboration with OBB Pictures.

Hailey Bieber launched a video series called WHO'S IN MY BATHROOM?'

The first episode of WHO'S IN MY BATHROOM? was released on Friday, March 12, 2021, raking in some 1.7 million views in less than two days. In the video, Kendall and Hailey talk about how their friendship began, whether they have ever sneaked into their partner's text messages, how they practiced kissing when they were younger, and a range of other topics.

"We met through Kylie," Kendall explains. "The first time I ever met you ever in life was at The Hunger Games premiere," Hailey adds. "I love you [and Kylie] both. But you and I became much closer because you started modeling and coming to New York all the time and I lived in New York and you needed a friend. And boy, did we take that city by a storm," Hailey says.

As Kendall and Hailey reveal, they were first introduced to each other by Kylie Jenner — and they got even closer once Kendall started visiting New York more frequently. In the video, they also share anecdotes about the best of times and the worst of times. Take, for instance, an incident that saw Kendall posing for a mirror selfie — while Hailey was passed out in the background.

"What's funny is I think that people actually think that we have this abnormal friendship like we do all this crazy sh-- together when the reality is like we just sit at home and drink wine or watch movies; it's so normal people don't even understand how normal it is," Hailey explains.

In the video, Kendall and Hailey also share details about a fight, which took place at Coachella. What's more, they talk about past and present romantic encounters. As part of a drinking game, they admit they made out with the same person, and that they both went through their partner's phone one time.

