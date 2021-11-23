The Real Reason American Girl Dolls Cost More Than Raising an Actual Child

Fortunately, my parents did end up gifting me Samantha, whom I still have almost 20 years later. She has one outfit, zero accessories, and has never had a tea party at the American Girl Flagship store in New York City. But it’s totally fine because I would feel even worse if they spent any more of their hard earned dollars on her.

That being said, it’s time to answer the age-old question that we’ve all been wondering: Why are American Girl Dolls so expensive? Keep scrolling to find out.