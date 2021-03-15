The Iconic Red Soles on Louboutin Footwear Were Originally Created by Accident

Only two years into his luxury good business, Christian Louboutin himself was looking to change a recent design. When he set out with the goal of making a pair of shoes inspired by Andy Warhol's "Flowers," his prototype turned out more bland than anticipated.

So, thanks to an assistant sitting nearby painting her nails red, Christian had the idea at the moment to paint the bottom of the shoe red. In doing so, he accidentally created his brand's most enduring identity.

As the designer himself described it to The New Yorker, "There was this big black sole, and then, thank God, there was this girl painting her nails at the time." This catalyzed him to make the move that would shift his company's position in the footwear world forever.

Christian, who has openly spoken about the sexual undertones he referenced in designing his heels, also said, "Men are like bulls. They cannot resist the red sole."