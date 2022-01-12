Why Are People Boycotting McDonald's? Anti-Vaxxers Are Opposing the Fast Food Chain

On Jan. 10, 2022, RHMC in British Columbia and Yukon, Canada, issued a COVID-19 vaccine policy to go into effect on the 17th of this month.

The statement, as obtained by True North, reads: "Everyone five years and older who are working, staying, or visiting our facilities (both the House at 4567 Heather St, Vancouver and at the Family Room in Surrey Memorial Hospital) must show proof of full vaccination (two doses), in addition to completing our existing screening, unless an Accommodation has been sought and has been explicitly approved and granted by RMH BC in writing,”"