Why Are 'Today' Hosts Wearing Yellow Ribbons? The Touching Symbol Explained

A simple yellow ribbon carried a powerful message of hope on live TV, uniting a morning show and a community.

Published Feb. 24 2026, 10:33 a.m. ET

TODAY Show Craig Melvin
Source: YouTube/TODAY

Today viewers immediately noticed a special addition to the crew’s attire on Feb. 24. The hosts wore yellow ribbon pins, and bright yellow flowers lined Studio 1A. The show added the touches to publicly support co-anchor Savannah Guthrie as the search continues for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.

The Guthrie family pictured for Christmas
Source: Facebook/Nancy Guthrie

What do the yellow ribbons represent?

The ribbon isn’t random. In Tucson, near Nancy’s home, neighbors have tied yellow ribbons to trees, cactuses, and mailboxes as a symbol of hope. Laura Gargano told People that the yellow ribbon represents “a sentiment of hope.”

“Some of us put flowers at the front of Nancy’s house, while others who may not have wanted to go down to Nancy’s house, put ribbons on their mailboxes,” Laura said. “The yellow ribbon is a sentiment of hope and support after someone goes missing. I believe the use of the yellow ribbons goes back to hostage-taking in the 1970s.”

On-air, Today said they mirrored what the community was doing. Hoda Kotb explained the team took the idea from a viewer suggestion after seeing yellow tributes popping up near Nancy’s home and around the city.

Craig Melvin also offered words of encouragement. “Cases like this, they get solved every day. They’re not always solved in two or three weeks. They get solved all the time,” he said. Carson Daly added perspective, saying, “We’re used to watching the TV show, where you get it all in an hour. But I think we articulated it yesterday for the national collective. This is our missing mom, and this is a nice symbol.”

(L-R): Nancy Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie, and Annie Guthrie
Source: Facebook/Savannah Guthrie
What happened to Nancy Guthrie?

Authorities say Nancy, 84, went missing from her home outside Tucson after she was last seen the night of Jan. 31. She was reported missing the next day after she didn’t appear as expected for church. Officials said investigators saw signs of forced entry at the home and did not believe she left on her own.

Savannah and her siblings have posted multiple video pleas as the search continues. In a statement reported by the Associated Press, Savannah addressed whoever took her mother directly. “We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated … We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her,” she said.

In that same update, she also turned her words toward her mom, speaking to her on camera with a message of faith and strength. “Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. You are God’s precious daughter,” the anchor added.

